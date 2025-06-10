TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $152.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.07.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.08. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 293,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,353,000 after acquiring an additional 50,972 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $10,471,000. Finally, Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

