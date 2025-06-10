Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Up 35.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) were up 35.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 249,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 145,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Barksdale Resources Trading Up 35.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

