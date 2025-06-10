Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 312,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 107,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

