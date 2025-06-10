NewSquare Capital LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,869,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,929,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 110,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,394,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $233.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

