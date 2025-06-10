Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 80,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,283,000 after acquiring an additional 984,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,344 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,932,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

