11,325 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $217.45 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80. The company has a market cap of $163.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

