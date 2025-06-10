Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.21

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $68.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00005605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00001295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,626,119,485 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.