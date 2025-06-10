Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.69 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.