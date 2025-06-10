Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.69 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

