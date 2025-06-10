Everest Management Corp. Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Everest Management Corp. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.6% of Everest Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Everest Management Corp.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $10,710,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.8% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 35.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.0% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $694.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.49.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $624.00 to $676.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.48.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $296,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,547.96. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $3,334,383.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,855,043.68. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,104 shares of company stock worth $35,270,242. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

