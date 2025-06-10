Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GILD opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

