First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE ECL opened at $266.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $220.96 and a one year high of $273.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

