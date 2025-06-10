Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Invests $964,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $227.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

