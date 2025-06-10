Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $7.34 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,019.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:PH opened at $669.86 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $617.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.81.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus set a $680.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

