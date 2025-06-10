Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $10.48 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 985.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,366,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,196 shares of company stock worth $14,262,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of MMC opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.06 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.95%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.