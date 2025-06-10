Avanza Fonder AB Sells 1,611 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Avanza Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 1.3%

CTAS stock opened at $224.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.48. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.46 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

