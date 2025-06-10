Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,395 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,034 shares of company stock worth $17,391,843. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

