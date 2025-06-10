Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $416.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.49. The firm has a market cap of $177.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.81.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

