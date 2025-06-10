Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $37,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 134,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,432,000. Objectivity Squared LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 72,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 130,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 155,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 73,829 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

