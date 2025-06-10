Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Jean-David Tardif Sells 5,753 Shares

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Jean-David Tardif sold 5,753 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$52,697.48.
Cascades Stock Performance
Cascades stock opened at C$9.21 on Tuesday. Cascades Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$931.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.
Cascades Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAS
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Tankers, Takedowns & Air Taxis: Insiders Are Buying These 3 Names
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- As Gold Surges, Albemarle Stock May Be the Next to Pop
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Robinhood Drops on S&P Snub—Is a Bigger Pullback Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.