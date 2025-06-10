Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Jean-David Tardif Sells 5,753 Shares

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Jean-David Tardif sold 5,753 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$52,697.48.

Cascades Stock Performance

Cascades stock opened at C$9.21 on Tuesday. Cascades Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$931.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAS has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.40.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

