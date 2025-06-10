Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCYC FY2026 Earnings

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million.

BCYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

BCYC stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $591.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.46. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 10,885,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after buying an additional 3,655,101 shares in the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,452,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after buying an additional 1,112,369 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,672,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,685,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,657,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

