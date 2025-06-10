Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Centene FY2026 Earnings

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the company will earn $8.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

CNC stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. Centene has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. Bonfire Financial bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Centene by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

