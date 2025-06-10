Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Centene FY2026 Earnings

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the company will earn $8.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS.
Centene Stock Performance
CNC stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. Centene has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. Bonfire Financial bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Centene by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
