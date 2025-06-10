Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 709,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 312.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

