Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 36,992 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,992 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 2.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $32,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 8,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

