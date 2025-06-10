Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cerus FY2026 Earnings

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cerus in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $281.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

Insider Activity at Cerus

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 71,086 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $103,074.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,238,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,074.40. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 29,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $43,478.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,477,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,128.50. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,167 shares of company stock valued at $207,592 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 209,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cerus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

