Brokers Issue Forecasts for CVRx FY2026 Earnings

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for CVRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 116.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on CVRx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CVRX opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. CVRx has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CVRx by 10,520.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 622,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CVRx by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVRx news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 10,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $59,764.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,910,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,230.30. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 78,666 shares of company stock worth $411,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

