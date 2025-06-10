Analysts Set Expectations for Freshworks FY2026 Earnings

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshworks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freshworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Freshworks Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $830,000. Diker Management LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 120,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $2,734,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 40.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 44,761 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $123,880.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $365,634.10. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $27,357.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,028. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,248 shares of company stock valued at $507,413 in the last three months. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

