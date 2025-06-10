Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.57.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.82 and a 200-day moving average of $131.79. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $2,652,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 80,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

