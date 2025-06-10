Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on EVE FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2025

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEXFree Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for EVE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVE’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

EVE (NYSE:EVEXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVE

EVE Price Performance

EVEX opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. EVE has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EVE by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in EVE during the first quarter worth about $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVE by 167.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in EVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVE by 54.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 43,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.