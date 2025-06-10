Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on EVE FY2026 Earnings

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for EVE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVE’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

EVEX opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. EVE has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EVE by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in EVE during the first quarter worth about $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVE by 167.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in EVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVE by 54.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 43,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

