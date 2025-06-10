First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,670,000 after buying an additional 3,062,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,371,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $279.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

