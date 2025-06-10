Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on 3D Systems FY2026 Earnings

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for 3D Systems in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen expects that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

DDD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

3D Systems Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $251.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 411.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 703.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5,139.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

