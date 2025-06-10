Avanza Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Avanza Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $517.60 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $567.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.48.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

