Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) is Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Terra Alpha Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 4.3% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

TT stock opened at $427.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $436.61.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

