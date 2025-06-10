Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by BFI Infinity Ltd.

BFI Infinity Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 0.7% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $7,508,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $1,624,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.