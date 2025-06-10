Terra Alpha Investments LLC Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Terra Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.8% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,007,520,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,664,000 after buying an additional 696,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,448 shares of company stock worth $3,768,465 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

