Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,956 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $90,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,983 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 701.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,618,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE BMY opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

