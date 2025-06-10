Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,870 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

