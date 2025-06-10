Atwood & Palmer Inc. Invests $28,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA opened at $373.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.05.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

