Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $18.24 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,294 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 304.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 210.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,824,000 after purchasing an additional 370,530 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.