Nepsis Inc. Cuts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nepsis Inc. cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for 0.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,562,000 after buying an additional 6,795,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,249,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,746 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 439.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $5,952,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $807,383.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,759.96. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,673 shares of company stock worth $20,319,408 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $97.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.