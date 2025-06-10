Top Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

Duolingo, Diageo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies that are incorporated or have their primary business operations in the People’s Republic of China. They trade on domestic exchanges such as Shanghai and Shenzhen (A-shares and B-shares), on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (H-shares), or overseas as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on U.S. markets. Investors use these listings to gain exposure to China’s economic growth and sectors ranging from technology to manufacturing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $7.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $505.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 276.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.90 and a 200 day moving average of $374.37. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $544.93.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.25. 580,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average is $114.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 598,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,514. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE MTD traded up $18.31 on Monday, hitting $1,202.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,118. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,092.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,205.15.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.53. 1,886,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,190,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

