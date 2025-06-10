Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,009 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.