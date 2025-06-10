BFI Infinity Ltd. Has $459,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

BFI Infinity Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 0.5% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $182.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.94. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.