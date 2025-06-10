Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average is $99.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

