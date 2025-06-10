Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BDEC stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $341.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

