Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $175.13 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,202 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $175,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after buying an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in American Tower by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 23,627.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $212.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

