Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCV opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

