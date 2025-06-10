Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

ILCG stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $94.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

