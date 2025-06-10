Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 17,894 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,894 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $199.26 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

