Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,608 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 3.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BJUL opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.64. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $47.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

