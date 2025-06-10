Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) is Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 3.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 5.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $403.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

